Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss infrastructure projects, European integration

Presidents of Ukraine and Moldova – Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu – discussed bilateral relations and European integration of the two countries during a meeting before the European Political Community Summit in Chisinau.

"We discussed important issues. We reaffirmed our support for Ukraine and our resistance to Russian aggression. We talked about infrastructure projects that we are building together. And, of course, we talked about our European future," Sandu told reporters.

"Moldova supports the Peace Formula and, of course, Moldova supports the creation of an international tribunal on the crimes against Ukraine," she said.

Zelenskyy, in turn, thanked Moldova for accepting refugees from the first days of the war. "We will never forget this. We talked about bilateral relations. Our future is in the EU," he said.

He also said "security guarantees are crucial not only for Ukraine but also for our neighbors."