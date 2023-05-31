Zelenskyy: Every day since February 24, 2022 - Children's Day

Since February 24, every day in Ukraine has become Children's Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the opening of the conference UA War. Unfinished Lullaby on Wednesday.

"We emphasize that we are defending not only Ukraine, but entire free Europe. This is objective, honest and humane," he said.

According to the president, "we protect all our children and since February 24, Children's Day is every day."

Today, he said, we are fighting for what this world will be like. "When we say 'our children,' we fight for all children, future generations. What we call the future," Zelenskyy stressed.

"We will rebuild everything, everything that Russia has destroyed. So that every Ukrainian child can return home to Ukraine - to a normal life, where there will be no war and the concepts of temporarily displaced persons, refugees, and deportation," the president said.