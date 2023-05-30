Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a EUR 3 billion security and defense assistance package and discussed with him further strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular air defense.

"I had a substantive phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I thanked him for implementing a powerful EUR 3 billion defense package," Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The interlocutors also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Zelenskyy's visit to Germany and "further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular our air defense. We coordinated our positions on the eve of upcoming international events," Zelenskyy said.