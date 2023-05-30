Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on Tuesday conducts searches at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and at the home addresses of a number of its employees, related to procurement for the needs of the industry, and took clarifications from the chairman of the board, the Ukrzaliznytsia press service has said on Tuesday.

"Once again, I note that among my priorities as the head of Ukrzaliznytsia is overcoming corruption schemes. Today, I personally provided all the explanations to NABU about possible abuses in procurement," Chairman of the Ukrzaliznytsia board Yevheniy Liaschenko said.

Law enforcement officers were given access to the home and work premises of Ukrzaliznytsia employees, as provided for by the court ruling as part of an investigation related to the activities of the Production Support Center of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Procurement checks are carried out for the period when they were not part of my area of responsibility," Liaschenko said.

According to him, the company is open to inspections and ready to assist the investigation.