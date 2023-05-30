Facts

16:25 30.05.2023

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

1 min read
Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on Tuesday conducts searches at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and at the home addresses of a number of its employees, related to procurement for the needs of the industry, and took clarifications from the chairman of the board, the Ukrzaliznytsia press service has said on Tuesday.

"Once again, I note that among my priorities as the head of Ukrzaliznytsia is overcoming corruption schemes. Today, I personally provided all the explanations to NABU about possible abuses in procurement," Chairman of the Ukrzaliznytsia board Yevheniy Liaschenko said.

Law enforcement officers were given access to the home and work premises of Ukrzaliznytsia employees, as provided for by the court ruling as part of an investigation related to the activities of the Production Support Center of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Procurement checks are carried out for the period when they were not part of my area of responsibility," Liaschenko said.

According to him, the company is open to inspections and ready to assist the investigation.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #nabu

MORE ABOUT

17:34 26.05.2023
NABU searches home of founder of UFuture Khmelnytsky in case on expansion of Novopecherska school

NABU searches home of founder of UFuture Khmelnytsky in case on expansion of Novopecherska school

10:20 23.05.2023
Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

09:21 16.05.2023
SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

18:14 20.04.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

20:17 05.04.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

Ukrzaliznytsia in Q1 2023 increases volume of export transportation of all types of goods, except for grain

17:49 22.03.2023
NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

20:35 21.03.2023
Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

18:38 07.03.2023
Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

Kobolev claims NABU requests to increase bail for him to UAH 365 mln

13:27 06.03.2023
Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

Shmyhal recommends Kryvonos to consider possibility of appointing Hupiak, Osypchuk to senior positions in NABU

12:24 06.03.2023
Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

Govt appoints Semen Kryvonos as NABU director

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to improve air defense efficiency

Zelenskyy, Scholz discuss further strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, coordinated positions ahead of upcoming intl events

Stano: Russia continues to indiscriminately terrorize Ukrainian civilians in barbaric way

Ihnat about drone attack on Moscow: These are their internal problems

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

Zelenskyy: Ukraine continues to improve air defense efficiency

Italy prepares new military aid package – media

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

NATO Secretary General: Western countries not tiring on providing aid to Ukraine

Queen Letizia awards URCS with golden medal of Spanish Red Cross

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

Scholz, speaking with Zelenskyy, condemns regular Russian air attacks, assures of solidarity with Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD