Ukraine-Turkey cooperation to bring even more benefits to people – Zelenskyy on his talk with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won the presidential election on Sunday.

“I spoke with President of Türkiye Erdoğan. I congratulated him on winning the elections.

I am confident that our further cooperation – Ukraine and Türkiye – at all levels will bring even more benefits to our people and international stability,” Zelenskyy said in his video address on Monday.

“The security of our region and the whole of Europe, global food security, and the protection of fundamental norms of international law are what we did, do and will continue to do together,” he also said.