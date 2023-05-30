Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of aviation coalition, strengthening of air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte the creation of an aviation coalition and the strengthening of the air defense system.

“I spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. I informed him about the terrorist attacks. I thanked him for his readiness to continue helping us protect people. The Netherlands is among the leaders in helping protect against terror and bring terrorists to justice,” he said in his video address on Monday.

According to Zelenskyy, “discussed our defense cooperation – our new aviation coalition, a coalition of modern fighter jets that we are creating. And we will create it! Of course, we also discussed strengthening our air defense.”