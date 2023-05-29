Facts

20:20 29.05.2023

Staff HQ of Commander-in-Chief reviews situation at front, recruitment of new brigades, air defense – Zelenskyy

Staff HQ of Commander-in-Chief reviews situation at front, recruitment of new brigades, air defense – Zelenskyy

At a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on Monday, the situation at the front, the recruitment of new brigades and the work of air defense were reviewed.

"Important questions. Important decisions. The main thing is timing. And most importantly, there are answers regarding the timing. Issue number one: the front. The following persons reported: Zaluzhny, Syrsky, Tarnavsky. Regarding the general operational situation and certain areas," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

"The second issue is the recruitment of new offensive brigades and the provision of fast logistics. The Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Strategic Industry reported. Issue number three: new contracts for the supply of additional missiles, additional means of air defense, an analysis of the work of air defense in recent days, an assessment of the damage caused. Appropriate decisions have been made on all points," he also wrote.

