Syrsky: Ukrainian defense forces repel all enemy attempts to advance in Lymany direction, preparing for active offensive actions

The Ukrainian defense forces repel all attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Belohorivka, Spirne, Novoselivske, Torske, causing significant losses in personnel and equipment, according to commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Lymany direction. Our units and subunits continue to steadfastly hold the occupied lines and positions, reflect all attempts of the enemy to advance in the areas of Belohorivka, Spirne, Novoselivske, Torske, inflict significant losses on him in personnel and equipment," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"I met with the commanders of units and subunits performing tasks at the most ‘hot spots’ of the front. We jointly discussed possible scenarios for the development of events in this direction and the current situation at the front," Syrsky informed.

As noted by Syrsky, "the time will soon come when we will move to active offensive actions, I have defined specific tasks to prepare for them."

In addition, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "thanked and awarded soldiers on the front line of the 10th, 54th, 81st, 95th, 92nd brigades. From officer to soldier, everyone honourably fulfills their duty to the Ukrainian people," he wrote.