15:39 27.05.2023

SBU head confirms involvement of SBU in attack on Crimean Bridge, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by drones

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk has confirmed the involvement of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy in the attack by drones of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the city Sevastopol in October 2022 and made it clear that the Ukrainian Security Service carried out measures to cut logistics on the Crimean Bridge.

In an interview with Dmytro Komarov's special project "A year. Offscreen," answering the question of whether the SBU was involved in the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, he said: "A pseudo-investigation is being conducted in russia regarding the situation that occurred with the Crimean Bridge. They qualify in their own way as a terrorist attack, they took more than 20 of their fellow citizens into custody ... If we start publicly decomposing them into molecules, then we will actually give them the opportunity to clarify and document more qualitatively. Therefore, we'd better watch it."

At the same time, as the head of the Ukrainian Security stressed, in accordance with the norms of Ukrainian and international legislation, "it was a logistical path that we were obliged to cut to the enemy, certain such measures were carried out accordingly."

"But I repeat, I will not say certain details publicly on camera," he added.

Speaking about the attack by drones of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the city of Sevastopol, Maliuk said: "As for the situation that happened with the Crimean fleet, namely, attacks by water combat drones, information has been publicly released repeatedly that the SBU was the corresponding author of that operational plan and implemented it, but not only the SBU worked there, we were carrying it out side by side with the Naval Forces, as well as with our concerned civilians."

Tags: #crimea #sbu

