Facts

13:07 27.05.2023

Counterattacks of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut area complicate rotation of Wagner PMC mercenaries in town – ISW

2 min read
Despite the statements made by the Russian side that regular Russian forces occupy the positions of Wagner fighters in Bakhmut, this process is hampered by successful counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.

It is noted that the forces of the Wagner PMC are still present in Bakhmut, but the pace of Russian offensive operations around the town continues to decline.

“Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that regular Russian units have replaced Wagner units in Bakhmut’s suburbs, likely referring to areas on the flanks around Bakhmut. Maliar claimed that Ukrainian forces still control positions on the southwestern outskirts of the town and that Wagner forces are still present in Bakhmut city itself. Ukrainian sources continue to report that the tempo of Russian offensive operations around Bakhmut has declined since the claimed Russian capture of the city. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the direction of Predtechyne (15km southwest of Bakhmut) on May 26,” the report reads.

In addition, the ISW says, Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted successful counterattacks near Horikhove-Vasylivka (11km northwest of Bakhmut) and Klischiyivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut). A prominent milblogger claimed that Ukrainian counterattacks near Horikhove-Vasylivka caused elements of the Veterany private military company (PMC) to retreat up to a kilometer from their previously held positions in the area.

Also, milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces captured elevated positions along the E40 (Bakhmut to Sloviansk) highway near Horikhove-Vasylivka and that fighting is ongoing in the area. A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced towards Klischiyivka and crossed the Siverskyi Donets Canal, possibly threatening to encircle the settlement and force Russian forces to retreat towards the east.

Geolocated footage published on May 24 and May 25 indicates that Russian forces likely regained limited positions west of Klischiyivka, however.

The ISW analysts stress that the decreased tempo of Russian offensive operations in the Bakhmut area and the reported ongoing relief in place operation are likely further providing Ukrainian forces in the area the initiative to launch a new phase of operations around the town if they so choose.

Tags: #bakhmut #isw

