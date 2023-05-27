Facts

12:36 27.05.2023

Kremlin likely reviving its information campaign to coerce West into forcing Ukraine to accept concessions, negotiate – ISW

2 min read
The Kremlin is likely reviving its information campaign to coerce the West into forcing Ukraine to accept concessions and negotiate on terms favorable to Russia, according to analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“The Kremlin is likely reviving its information campaign to coerce the West into forcing Ukraine to accept concessions and negotiate on terms favorable to Russia,” the report reads.

According to analysts, this is confirmed by a telephone conversation between Russian President Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“The Kremlin claimed on May 26 that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed ‘the openness of the Russian side to dialogue on the political and diplomatic track, which is still blocked by Kyiv and its Western sponsors’ in a phone call with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Putin’s statement does not indicate that Russia is interested in pursuing negotiations with Ukraine, and the Kremlin has not established any serious grounds for negotiations nor abandoned its maximalist goals to force the Ukrainian government to capitulate,” the ISW said.

The analysts stress that the Kremlin is likely attempting to intensify its false claims about its readiness to negotiate with Ukraine amidst the arrival of the Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui in Moscow on May 26 to discuss a negotiated settlement to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The ISW quoted the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) which reported that Li previously urged European officials to end the conflict in Ukraine before it escalates during his visit to European states in the past week. The WSJ also reported that a (likely European, but unspecified) diplomat who spoke to Li explained that freezing the conflict was not beneficial to international interests and that Europe would not withdraw its support for Ukraine.

The WSJ also reported that another (likely European, but unspecified) diplomat claimed that China’s main interests are ensuring Russian victory and ensuring that Russia does not use nuclear weapons. The claimed interaction likely indicates that China may be attempting to push the West to influence Ukraine into accepting a ceasefire.

“The Kremlin is likely amplifying its false interests in negotiations ahead of the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive in order to discourage continued Western aid to Ukraine,” the ISW said in its report.

