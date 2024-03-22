Facts

13:18 22.03.2024

Russia uses its strategic reserves to make up for losses in war with Ukraine – ISW

The Russian military command appears to be forming reserves capable of sustaining ongoing offensive operations in Ukraine, but these reserves are unlikely to be able to function as cohesive large-scale penetration or exploitation formations this year, the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for March 21 reads.

“It is unclear what kind of ‘strategic reserve’ Russia is forming based on open-source reporting but known Russian manpower and material limitations suggest that Russia will likely not commit these “strategic reserves” as a cohesive formation to fighting in Ukraine but will instead use them as a manpower pool to replenish losses along the frontline … Russia’s ongoing crypto-mobilization efforts have proven capable of sustaining Russia’s current offensive efforts in Ukraine despite heavy losses and could be capable of recruiting the manpower necessary to form more limited Russian operational reserves,” the report reads.

It is noted that the formation of additional reserves will allow the occupiers to make up for losses in Ukraine without making a significant operational pause, which, according to ISW estimates, Russian troops are trying to avoid.

At the same time, the ISW notes that large-scale Russian manpower losses are likely more significant than armored vehicle losses at this point in the war, particularly since Russian forces adjusted their tactics and transitioned to infantry-heavy ground attacks to conserve armored vehicles at the expense of greater manpower losses in fall 2023. The British International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank reported on February 12 that Russia is likely able to sustain its current rate of vehicle losses (over 3,000 armored fighting vehicles annually and nearly 8,000 since February 2022) for at least two to three years by mainly reactivating vehicles from storage.

At the same time, it is noted that Russian offensive tactics are likely to put increasing pressure on Ukraine's defense while delays in Western security assistance persist.

“Overall materiel shortages will likely limit how Ukrainian forces can conduct effective defensive operations while also offering Russian forces flexibility in how to conduct offensive operations. Ukrainian ammunition shortages are reportedly forcing Ukraine to husband artillery shells, constraining Ukrainian artillery units from conducting effective counterbattery fire and likely preventing Ukrainian forces from relying on artillery fire to repel Russian assaults … Ukrainian air defense missiles shortages will likely continue to limit Ukraine’s ability to contest air space over occupied Ukraine and threaten the Russian tactical aircraft conducting routine glide-bomb strikes,” the report reads.

However, well-equipped Ukrainian forces have repeatedly shown that they are capable of preventing these Russian offensive tactics from bringing tactical benefits, the ISW points out.

