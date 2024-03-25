Facts

17:02 25.03.2024

Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol – ISW

2 min read
Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol – ISW

The latest Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships, regardless of the extent of the damage caused, will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol and the western Black Sea and complicate the BSF’s ability to maximize its combat capabilities, a report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for March 24 reads.

“Other BSF bases are structurally inferior to the one in Sevastopol and that Russian forces must still perform some tasks, such as reloading Kalibr missile systems on ships and submarines, in Sevastopol as other bases lack the capacity to handle such missiles,” the report reads.

Earlier, ISW noted that Ukraine's strikes on Black Sea Fleet facilities forced the Russian Federation to withdraw some ships from its main base in Sevastopol and hampered their ability to operate in the western part of the Black Sea.

It is also reported that if the fire damage of the landing ships Yamal and Azov causes serious damage to them, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation will have only three landing ships in service.

As reported, Ukrainian forces successfully hit two landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Office of Strategic Communications (Stratcom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

On March 23, Ukrainian forces hit a large Russian landing ship Yamal in Sevastopol, the Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine (GUR) reported.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

13:18 22.03.2024
Russia uses its strategic reserves to make up for losses in war with Ukraine – ISW

Russia uses its strategic reserves to make up for losses in war with Ukraine – ISW

12:28 16.03.2024
Russian forces likely to be preparing for new offensive effort in summer 2024 – ISW

Russian forces likely to be preparing for new offensive effort in summer 2024 – ISW

20:06 04.03.2024
Росія використовує Китай і Туреччину для своїх інформаційних операцій, щоб запобігти міжнародній підтримці України

Росія використовує Китай і Туреччину для своїх інформаційних операцій, щоб запобігти міжнародній підтримці України

19:15 04.03.2024
Russian aviation losses appear to be prompting significant decrease in Russian aviation activity

Russian aviation losses appear to be prompting significant decrease in Russian aviation activity

15:26 21.02.2024
ISW: No visual evidence of noticeable Russian forces advances near Ukrainian bridgehead at Krynky

ISW: No visual evidence of noticeable Russian forces advances near Ukrainian bridgehead at Krynky

13:24 20.02.2024
Russians conduct cyber operation to generate panic in Ukrainian info space due to seizure of Avdiivka – ISW

Russians conduct cyber operation to generate panic in Ukrainian info space due to seizure of Avdiivka – ISW

20:55 19.02.2024
Delays in Western security assistance to Ukraine likely helping Russia launch opportunistic offensive operations along several sectors of frontline – ISW

Delays in Western security assistance to Ukraine likely helping Russia launch opportunistic offensive operations along several sectors of frontline – ISW

15:11 19.02.2024
Russian air superiority would likely allow Russian forces to more aggressively pursue operational advances along frontline – ISW

Russian air superiority would likely allow Russian forces to more aggressively pursue operational advances along frontline – ISW

09:54 17.02.2024
Capture of Avdiyivka will not provide any operational advantage or opportunity for significant Russian offensives - ISW

Capture of Avdiyivka will not provide any operational advantage or opportunity for significant Russian offensives - ISW

13:25 16.02.2024
Russian forces conducting tactical turning movement through Avdiyivka likely to create conditions that would force Ukrainian troops to withdraw from their positions – ISW

Russian forces conducting tactical turning movement through Avdiyivka likely to create conditions that would force Ukrainian troops to withdraw from their positions – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

Zelenskyy, against background of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, calls on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Zelenskyy on SBU Day: We rely on strength of special services in protection from enemy operations against our internal unity

Over week, Russia uses almost 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds, almost 700 aerial bombs against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Russians launch four missile, 56 air strikes on territory of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Heavy fighting continues near Terny, enemy loses 961 people in Kreminna direction over month – Azov

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

Kyiv hosts Denmark-Ukraine Defense Industry Conference, parties sign three cooperation documents

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

Zelenskyy, against background of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, calls on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

AD
AD
AD
AD