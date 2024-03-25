Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol – ISW

The latest Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships, regardless of the extent of the damage caused, will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol and the western Black Sea and complicate the BSF’s ability to maximize its combat capabilities, a report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for March 24 reads.

“Other BSF bases are structurally inferior to the one in Sevastopol and that Russian forces must still perform some tasks, such as reloading Kalibr missile systems on ships and submarines, in Sevastopol as other bases lack the capacity to handle such missiles,” the report reads.

Earlier, ISW noted that Ukraine's strikes on Black Sea Fleet facilities forced the Russian Federation to withdraw some ships from its main base in Sevastopol and hampered their ability to operate in the western part of the Black Sea.

It is also reported that if the fire damage of the landing ships Yamal and Azov causes serious damage to them, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation will have only three landing ships in service.

As reported, Ukrainian forces successfully hit two landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Office of Strategic Communications (Stratcom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

On March 23, Ukrainian forces hit a large Russian landing ship Yamal in Sevastopol, the Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine (GUR) reported.