Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

Canada will hand over to Ukraine almost 5,000 machine guns and ammunition for them in the coming weeks, the Canadian Ministry of Defense reported.

“Delivery of the donation packages of small arms and ammunition announced in April is on track. Machine guns, assault rifles, cleaning kits, and magazines have already been delivered to Ukraine, and 1 million rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and 4,800 assault rifles are scheduled to be delivered in the coming weeks,” the message reads.

As the Canadian Ministry of Defense informs, it is expected that all 21,000 small arms and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition are expected to be in Ukraine by the summer.

“Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering. When I travel across Canada, I see Ukrainian flags on homes, small businesses, and cars – because Canadians understand that Ukraine’s fight to defend itself is also a fight for sovereignty, freedom, and independence,” said Minister of National Defense of Canada Anita Anand, quoted by the press service of the Ministry.