Facts

17:51 26.05.2023

Ukraine's victory will lead to democratization of Russia – Romanian representative

1 min read
Ukraine's victory will lead to democratization of Russia – Romanian representative

State Counsellor of the Romanian Prime Minister for Foreign Relations, Security and Strategic Affairs Iulian Chifu has said that Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia will lead the latter to democratization.

"Ukraine's victory will also lead Russia to democratization," he said during the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation, on Friday.

The state counsellor also said that it is necessary to learn lessons from the war, one of which is that "grey zones mean give the green light to the aggressor."

Chifu also expressed fear that Russia might use its influence in the Transdniestria to use this territory into "a new Kaliningrad."

He also stressed the importance of strengthening security in the Black Sea region.

"We worked at the Madrid summit and advocated for the Black Sea region to be considered as a region of strategic interest for NATO. And I think that now we can fight together with our Ukrainian friends to ensure that the Black Sea strategy is also worked out by the U.S. Congress," he said.

Kyiv Security Forum is taking place in the capital of Ukraine on May 25-26.

Tags: #nato #transdniestria #romania #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #ksf #kyiv_security_forum

MORE ABOUT

19:37 26.05.2023
Petraeus confident that Ukraine's counteroffensive to be successful

Petraeus confident that Ukraine's counteroffensive to be successful

19:10 26.05.2023
Presence of NATO troops in Ukraine's de-occupied areas could prevent further Russia's crimes – expert

Presence of NATO troops in Ukraine's de-occupied areas could prevent further Russia's crimes – expert

17:27 26.05.2023
Over 90% of Finland's population fully support Ukraine – Director of Finnish Institute for Foreign Affairs

Over 90% of Finland's population fully support Ukraine – Director of Finnish Institute for Foreign Affairs

14:58 26.05.2023
Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

12:56 26.05.2023
Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

12:38 26.05.2023
Ex-US Ambassador to NATO: Ukraine today has most equipped army in Europe with greatest combat experience

Ex-US Ambassador to NATO: Ukraine today has most equipped army in Europe with greatest combat experience

12:10 26.05.2023
The move to NATO may prove to be more difficult than to the EU - Korniyenko

The move to NATO may prove to be more difficult than to the EU - Korniyenko

11:13 26.05.2023
Not only Ukraine must attain victory in the war, but peace as well, - President of the National Democratic Institute

Not only Ukraine must attain victory in the war, but peace as well, - President of the National Democratic Institute

11:10 26.05.2023
Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons deter USA from accepting Ukraine into NATO - ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Herbst

Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons deter USA from accepting Ukraine into NATO - ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Herbst

09:00 26.05.2023
The 15th Annual Kyiv Security Forum on May 25-26 “For Our Freedom And Yours / Fighting for NATO”

The 15th Annual Kyiv Security Forum on May 25-26 “For Our Freedom And Yours / Fighting for NATO”

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate denies fake Russian media reports on Ukraine's alleged preparation of explosion of spent nuclear fuel storage in Kharkiv

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

LATEST

Borrell: Deployment of Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus to lead to further extremely dangerous escalation – statement

Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Zelenskyy: Issues of equipping troops with all necessary for offensive discussed at HQ meeting

Power losses of Ukraine's IPS due to Russia's aggression increase almost sevenfold in two years – Ukrenergo

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Lula da Silva reiterates his readiness to promote peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Rehabilitation centre of national RECOVERY network founded by Viktor and Olena Pinchuk created in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: Supply of air defense systems is daily issue for working with partners

Nuclear Regulation Inspectorate denies fake Russian media reports on Ukraine's alleged preparation of explosion of spent nuclear fuel storage in Kharkiv

China's Special Rep during visit to Europe calls for ceasefire in Ukraine, preservation of occupied territories by Russia – media

AD
AD
AD
AD