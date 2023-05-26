Facts

17:27 26.05.2023

Over 90% of Finland's population fully support Ukraine – Director of Finnish Institute for Foreign Affairs

2 min read
Over 90% of Finland's population fully support Ukraine – Director of Finnish Institute for Foreign Affairs

The security of Finland and all of Europe is linked to the security of Ukraine, Director of the Finnish Institute for Foreign Affairs Mika Aaltola said.

"Finland supports Ukraine and Europe. More than 90% of the population fully support Ukraine. And now the power of Russia must and has already encountered the opposition of a force that will stop it," he said during a speech at the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

Aaltola said Finland, like Ukraine, has more than 1,000 kilometers of common border with Russia.

"Perhaps the NATO route that we took that is the new form of the model that Ukraine can also apply to achieve its aspirations. Sometimes it takes long," he said.

At the same time, Aaltola said that in order to achieve victory, it is important to define it without alternatives, "so that there are no strategic manipulations."

"We are not living in a vacuum. We are interconnected – from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea, from there to the Arctic. That is why Russia has said that it does not recognize these geopolitical border. Therefore, Finland's security is connected to the Ukrainian security, and we should think about reconstructing this region, creating a corridor of resilience here, and we need to start right now to think about," he said.

On May 25 and 26 the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum "For Our Freedom and Yours" takes place.

Tags: #nato #finland #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #ksf #kyiv_security_forum

MORE ABOUT

17:51 26.05.2023
Ukraine's victory will lead to democratization of Russia – Romanian representative

Ukraine's victory will lead to democratization of Russia – Romanian representative

14:58 26.05.2023
Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

12:56 26.05.2023
Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

12:38 26.05.2023
Ex-US Ambassador to NATO: Ukraine today has most equipped army in Europe with greatest combat experience

Ex-US Ambassador to NATO: Ukraine today has most equipped army in Europe with greatest combat experience

12:10 26.05.2023
The move to NATO may prove to be more difficult than to the EU - Korniyenko

The move to NATO may prove to be more difficult than to the EU - Korniyenko

12:10 26.05.2023
Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons deter USA from accepting Ukraine into NATO - ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Herbst

Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons deter USA from accepting Ukraine into NATO - ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Herbst

11:13 26.05.2023
Not only Ukraine must attain victory in the war, but peace as well, - President of the National Democratic Institute

Not only Ukraine must attain victory in the war, but peace as well, - President of the National Democratic Institute

09:00 26.05.2023
The 15th Annual Kyiv Security Forum on May 25-26 “For Our Freedom And Yours / Fighting for NATO”

The 15th Annual Kyiv Security Forum on May 25-26 “For Our Freedom And Yours / Fighting for NATO”

21:09 25.05.2023
Yatsenyuk: Ukraine's membership in NATO is only way to ensure Europe's security

Yatsenyuk: Ukraine's membership in NATO is only way to ensure Europe's security

21:01 25.05.2023
NATO to make mistake if it doesn’t grant Ukraine membership at Vilnius summit – MP

NATO to make mistake if it doesn’t grant Ukraine membership at Vilnius summit – MP

AD

HOT NEWS

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Judge Stanyslav Kravchenko elected as chairman of Supreme Court

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

LATEST

China's Special Rep during visit to Europe calls for ceasefire in Ukraine, preservation of occupied territories by Russia – media

NABU searches home of founder of UFuture Khmelnytsky in case on expansion of Novopecherska school

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

Number of wounded in Dnipro rises 25 people – local authorities

Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – media

Ukrainian Red Cross assisting victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Judge Stanyslav Kravchenko elected as chairman of Supreme Court

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Spain to provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks –Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD