Over 90% of Finland's population fully support Ukraine – Director of Finnish Institute for Foreign Affairs

The security of Finland and all of Europe is linked to the security of Ukraine, Director of the Finnish Institute for Foreign Affairs Mika Aaltola said.

"Finland supports Ukraine and Europe. More than 90% of the population fully support Ukraine. And now the power of Russia must and has already encountered the opposition of a force that will stop it," he said during a speech at the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation.

Aaltola said Finland, like Ukraine, has more than 1,000 kilometers of common border with Russia.

"Perhaps the NATO route that we took that is the new form of the model that Ukraine can also apply to achieve its aspirations. Sometimes it takes long," he said.

At the same time, Aaltola said that in order to achieve victory, it is important to define it without alternatives, "so that there are no strategic manipulations."

"We are not living in a vacuum. We are interconnected – from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea, from there to the Arctic. That is why Russia has said that it does not recognize these geopolitical border. Therefore, Finland's security is connected to the Ukrainian security, and we should think about reconstructing this region, creating a corridor of resilience here, and we need to start right now to think about," he said.

On May 25 and 26 the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum "For Our Freedom and Yours" takes place.