Not only Ukraine must attain victory in the war, but peace as well, - President of the National Democratic Institute

Ukraine must not only win in the war that Russia started, but also ascertain that having won in the war, it attains peace, too.

Derek Mitchell, President of the National Democratic Institute (USA) said this in a special video address to the participants of the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum, established by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s “Open Ukraine” Foundation.

“Your victory is of utmost importance, because in the 21st century it is Ukraine fighting at the forefront to defend democracy against the attacks of world autocrats,” he said.

Derek Mitchell noted that Ukrainians perceive democracy “as a system capable of providing stability, development, unity and defense of national sovereignty and personal dignity that they seek.”

The President of the National Democratic Institute emphasized that democracy and democratic development should not decelerate at times of war, and the reforms implemented since 2014 have already brought their fruit.

In particular Mr Mitchell emphasized the decentralization reform, allowing local authorities to quickly respond to challenges after the war started. He also mentioned the anti-corruption reform, which helped “allay Western concerns about military and financial support for Ukraine.”

“After the victory, with international partners support, you will start rebuilding your country, and this must be based on democratic principles to ensure lasting peace,” he said.

“We all are all eternally indebted to you and, and being pro-active allies, will continue standing side by side with you in attaining the victory of democracy not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world,” Derek Mitchell summed up.

Noteworthy, the 15th annual Kyiv security forum “For Our and Your Freedom/ Fighting for NATO” will be held on May 25-26, 2023, with the participation of well-known international figures. In particular, at the Forum, the KSF Security Council will be established and a policy document will be adopted with recommendations for the NATO summit in Vilnius to be held this July.