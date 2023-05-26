Facts

11:16 26.05.2023

Scholz warns Russia not to rely on freezing war in Ukraine

Scholz warns Russia not to rely on freezing war in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not consider the possible freezing of the war in Ukraine acceptable.

"Russia needs to understand that it cannot be about concluding some kind of cold peace - for example, turning the existing front line into a new ‘border" between Russia and Ukraine,’" he said in an interview with Koelner Stadt—Anzeiger.

Scholz explained that a "just peace" is mandatory only when Russian troops are withdrawn from Ukraine. However, when asked whether they should leave Crimea, Scholz replied: "It is not for us to formulate instead of Ukraine what agreements it wants to reach."

In addition, Scholz said that he plans to talk on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin again. "Some time has passed since our last contact on the phone. But I intend to talk to Putin again in due course," he said.

