Ten cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds, two reconnaissance drones destroyed – Air Force

The Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 enemy cruise missiles, 23 Shaheds and two reconnaissance drones, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"By the forces and means of the Air Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, ten X-101/x-555 air-launched cruise missiles, 23 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, two operational-tactical level UAVs, Orlan-10, Merlin-BP were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the Skhid (East), Center and Pivden (South) air command,” the message reads.

The hit of shock UAVs and several S-300/S-400 OCD in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions was noted. The consequences of the strike will be reported to the local military administrations.

It is reported that another night attack by the Russian occupiers began at the end of the last day at 22:00 on May 25 and lasted until 05:00 on May 26. This time, the enemy shifted the direction of the strike to the east of the country, attacking objects of critical infrastructure and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the AFU, a total of 17 launches of various types of missiles and 31 attack drones were recorded: 10 X-101/x-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms aircraft from the Caspian Sea area; seven S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Tokmak area (temporarily occupied Zaporizhia region); 31 attack UAVs of Iranian production Shahed-136/131 in the southern and northern directions.