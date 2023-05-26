Facts

09:15 26.05.2023

House of Commons of British Parliament recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

1 min read
The House of Commons of the British Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as the genocide of the Ukrainian people, a member of parliament reports.

“Today the British Parliament rightly took the decision to recognise the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide. We hope this goes some way to remember and commemorate the millions of Ukrainians who were starved to death. We stand with our friends in Ukraine,” a member of parliament, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Alicia Kearns said on Twitter Thursday evening.

