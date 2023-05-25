Yatsenyuk: Ukraine's membership in NATO is only way to ensure Europe's security

The only way to ensure the security of the European continent is Ukraine's membership in NATO, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk said.

"I support strategic certainty. It is absolutely clear that Ukraine must win this war. It is absolutely clear that Putin is a war criminal and must be brought to justice. It is absolutely clear that there is no other way to guarantee security for Ukrainian people and for the entire European continent, except for through Ukraine’s membership in NATO,” Yatsenyuk said during the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation.

Yatsenyuk emphasized the importance of the unity of all NATO member states at the summit in Vilnius.

“There should be no more vague and strange memoranda or declarations, as was the case in Bucharest back in 2008. There must be certainty and clarity,” Yatsenyuk said.

According to him, it's time to make concrete decisions.

Yatsenyuk was Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-2016.

As reported, the NATO summit will be held in Vilnius (Lithuania) on July 11-12.