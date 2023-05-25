Facts

16:03 25.05.2023

Johnson: Prior to any negotiations, this war must end and will end with victory of Ukraine

1 min read
Johnson: Prior to any negotiations, this war must end and will end with victory of Ukraine

The war must end and will end with the victory of Ukraine over the aggressor and the expulsion of all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, UK Prime Minister (2019-2022) Boris Johnson has said.

"Many people now say that the war started by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin can only end through negotiations. And I say: this may well be so, but, prior to any negotiations, this war must end and will end with the victory of the Ukrainian people, the expulsion of Putin's army and the end of his barbaric attempts to seize Ukrainian territory. And all his troops must be withdrawn," he said on Thursday, addressing the 15th annual Kyiv Security Forum organized by the Open Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation.

Johnson emphasized that the West should do everything possible to support Ukraine in attaining this goal as soon as possible.

"And there is no reasonable reason for delays," he said.

