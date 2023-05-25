Facts

15:44 25.05.2023

Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

Discussions regarding reported Russian losses in Bakhmut have saturated the pro-war information space and are drowning out any remaining positive informational effect resulting from the city’s capture, a report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for May 24 says.

“The overall Russian information space response to the capture of Bakhmut has fixated on attributing responsibility for its capture and speculating on the associated costs of the operation, thus depriving the Russian MoD of the oxygen necessary to positively frame the city’s capture,” the message reads.

It is also reported that leader of the private military company Wagner Group, which actively participated in the operation in Bakhmut, Evgeny Prigozhin, is likely using his heightened profile following the capture of Bakhmut to intensify his attacks against the Russian military establishment and elites, and warned warned that the Russian elite is fostering a situation that could end up like the revolution of 1917. Prigozhin also suggested that Russia should become a totalitarian regime akin to North Korea and close all borders for a certain number of years to achieve victory in Ukraine. “Prigozhin has routinely crafted an image to resonate with a constituency interested in the ideology of Russia’s national superiority, Soviet brutalist strength, and Stalinist totalitarian control,” the Institute says.

According to the ISW, Russian sources continued to respond to the limited all-Russian pro-Ukrainian Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the Freedom of Russia Legion (LSR) raid into Belgorod Oblast. In particular, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Collegium meeting that Western Military District Border Guards expelled all pro-Ukrainian forces from Belgorod Oblast, killing 70 personnel and destroying an unspecified number of vehicles and armored vehicles.

On Wednesday, Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks northeast of Kupyansk and along the Svatove-Kreminna line. They also continued limited ground attacks on the outskirts of Bakhmut and along the Avdiyivka-Donetsk City line. Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian positions in southern Ukraine with FAB-500 aerial bombs, the ISW said.

Tags: #bakhmut #isw

