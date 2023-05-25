Invaders lose 500 personnel, 36 UAVs, 20 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles over past day – General Staff

Over the past day Wednesday, May 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed 500 personnel, 36 UAVs, 20 artillery systems, eight armored vehicles, three tanks, six vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 25, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel about 205,260 (500 more) people liquidated, tanks some 3,795 (three more) units, armored combat vehicles some 7,432 (eight more) units, artillery systems some 3,359 (20 more) units, MLRS some 570 units, air defense systems some 327 units, aircraft some 309 units, helicopters some 296 units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level some 2,907 (36 more), cruise missiles some 1,015, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 6,148 (two more) units, special equipment some 444 (four more)," the General Staff said in the morning report on Thursday on Facebook.