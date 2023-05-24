Facts

20:34 24.05.2023

Shmyhal, Slovak PM Ódor discuss wide range of cooperation areas

2 min read
Shmyhal, Slovak PM Ódor discuss wide range of cooperation areas

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a conversation with Prime Minister of Slovakia Ľudovít Ódor, during which issues of logistics and border infrastructure development, cooperation in the field of energy, further development of the air forces of Ukraine were discussed, the Uriadovy portal reports.

“The Head of the Ukrainian Government thanked Slovakia for its comprehensive support, including humanitarian and financial assistance. He also thanked Slovakia for providing 13 MiG-29 aircraft. In this context, the parties discussed further development of the Ukrainian Air Force and training of Ukrainian pilots,” the message posted on Wednesday reads.

"We highly appreciate the fact that since February 24, Slovakia has been among the first countries to provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine. I am confident that our cooperation will further develop," said Shmyhal.

Also, the Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Slovakia touched upon the issue of bilateral trade, in particular the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. Shmyhal thanked the Slovak side for organizing the Solidarity Lanes.

The Head of Government of Ukraine also raised the issue of logistics development and the build-up of border infrastructure. Among other things, the parties tackled collaboration in the energy sector, as well as preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"The construction of new and reconstruction of existing checkpoints on our common border will have a positive impact and open up new opportunities for enhanced cooperation," said Shmyhal.

For his part, Ódor stressed that support for Ukraine was one of the priorities of his Government, and Slovakia would continue to provide the necessary assistance to our country.

