16:26 24.05.2023

Info about transfer of Russian troops from front line due to events in Belgorod region being verified – Ukrainian intelligence

The information about the transfer of Russian troops from the front line in Ukraine following the latest events in Russia's Belgorod region is being verified and monitored, Spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Yusov has said.

"Yes, there is such information, and it is being verified and monitored. We just have to understand that the transfer of separate units, especially from the front line, is not a very fast process. The preparations and implementation take a while. That is why we are watching and, certainly, monitoring this information very carefully," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Also, the intelligence agency said that Russia did not return nuclear shells after the evacuation of the Belgorod-22 nuclear facility (Grayvoron, Belgorod region).

"No, they did not return them [the nuclear shells] and further operation of this facility is under question," Yusov said.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate Andriy Cherniak told Interfax-Ukraine that the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) conducted an operation in Belgorod region, which was a consequence of the aggressive policy of the Putin regime and the invasion of Russian troops of the territory of Ukraine.

"We confirm that the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RDK closely cooperate and interact with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," he said.

As reported, at around 14:00 on Monday, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the RDK announced that they had "liberated" Kozinka of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and entered the settlement of Grayvoron.

An appeal to Russian resident was posted on the Telegram channel of the Freedom of Russia Legion: "Residents of Russia! We are the same Russians as you. We are distinguished only by the fact that we did not want more recognition of the actions of criminals in power and took up arms to defend our freedom. But today it's time for everyone to take responsibility for their future. It's time to put an end to the Kremlin's dictatorship: the Legion is coming home."

In turn, according to Russian media, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the president of Russia was informed "about an attempt to break through of the Ukrainian sabotage group into Belgorod region."

