Facts

10:18 24.05.2023

Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with help of F-16s

1 min read
Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with help of F-16s

Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense with the help of F-16 fighter jets, as well as increase ammunition stocks – this was discussed in a phone conversation between Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Supreme Commander of U.S. European Command, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli.

"The need to strengthen air defense, including with the help of F-16 fighters, and increase the amount of ammunition were the key topics of our dialogue," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

According to him, the importance of continuing joint work on the maintenance and repair of military equipment was also discussed.

In addition, Zaluzhny briefed Cavoli about the "quantitative and qualitative composition of the Ukrainian armed forces and about the initiative to strengthen the marines through the creation of new brigades."

"We agreed with General Cavoli to continue to actively cooperate to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine," the AFU Commander-in-Chief said.

Tags: #f_16 #zaluzhny

