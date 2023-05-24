Facts

09:17 24.05.2023

Zelenskyy: Trip to frontline is final component after meetings with partners

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Trip to frontline is final component after meetings with partners

The trip to the frontline on Tuesday was the final component after many meetings and negotiations with partners that took place these days and in previous weeks, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the president said, he "was in Donbas, at our forward positions – in the area of ​​Vuhledar and Maryinka. I had the honor to congratulate our Marines on their professional holiday of the Marine Corps of Ukraine."

"Today, it was on the front line that it was right to announce the creation of a marine corps in Ukraine. New brigades will be added to our existing units. marines – and we will supply them with modern weapons and equipment," Zelenskyy said.

"Everyone should understand this: the main task of our state and the meaning of virtually every one of our international communications is precisely to strengthen Ukraine, to strengthen our defense, to increase the capabilities of our soldiers and our state as a whole," the president said.

"Every foreign visit and almost every negotiation allows Ukraine to become stronger," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked the various Marine Corps units performing tasks on the frontline.

Tags: #zelenskyy #frontline

MORE ABOUT

11:02 23.05.2023
Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

19:03 22.05.2023
Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

14:31 22.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian theme central at G7 meeting

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian theme central at G7 meeting

11:14 22.05.2023
Zelenskyy: No one to sit down at negotiating table with Russia while invaders remain on Ukrainian soil

Zelenskyy: No one to sit down at negotiating table with Russia while invaders remain on Ukrainian soil

15:42 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

13:34 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

12:08 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit in online mode – NSDC

Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit in online mode – NSDC

09:32 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people: Crimea’s issues to be brought to new intl level

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance of victims of deportation of Crimean Tatar people: Crimea’s issues to be brought to new intl level

09:31 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy on Embroidery Day urges not to forget about military

Zelenskyy on Embroidery Day urges not to forget about military

09:23 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy to personally take part in G7 summit in Japan – Danilov

Zelenskyy to personally take part in G7 summit in Japan – Danilov

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

LATEST

Ukrainian President's Office Dpty Head, Swiss Embassy's reps discuss creation of registers, exchange of info on children affected by Russian aggression

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

Commander of AFU Navy: Marines must vacate our permanent location – Crimea

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Ukrainian, Polish FMs coordinate steps before NATO summit in Vilnius

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

AD
AD
AD
AD