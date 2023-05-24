Zelenskyy: Trip to frontline is final component after meetings with partners

The trip to the frontline on Tuesday was the final component after many meetings and negotiations with partners that took place these days and in previous weeks, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the president said, he "was in Donbas, at our forward positions – in the area of ​​Vuhledar and Maryinka. I had the honor to congratulate our Marines on their professional holiday of the Marine Corps of Ukraine."

"Today, it was on the front line that it was right to announce the creation of a marine corps in Ukraine. New brigades will be added to our existing units. marines – and we will supply them with modern weapons and equipment," Zelenskyy said.

"Everyone should understand this: the main task of our state and the meaning of virtually every one of our international communications is precisely to strengthen Ukraine, to strengthen our defense, to increase the capabilities of our soldiers and our state as a whole," the president said.

"Every foreign visit and almost every negotiation allows Ukraine to become stronger," he said.

Zelenskyy also thanked the various Marine Corps units performing tasks on the frontline.