Facts

10:54 23.05.2023

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

1 min read
Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny congratulated the marines on their professional holiday.

"Thank you to the Ukrainian marines for their professionalism, fortitude and endurance. You are courageously defending our state from the Russian invaders, performing the most difficult tasks on land, at sea and in the air. ‘Always layal!’ Happy Ukrainian Marine Corps Day!" he wrote on the Telegram channel.

In Ukraine, on May 23, the professional holiday of the servicemen of the Marine Corps of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is celebrated.

Tags: #armed_forces #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

12:57 16.05.2023
Invaders attack with six Kinzhal missiles, all shot down – Zaluzhny

Invaders attack with six Kinzhal missiles, all shot down – Zaluzhny

12:43 13.05.2023
Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

Zaluzhny: Enemy suffering heavy losses, including in Donetsk direction, in Bakhmut area

10:31 11.05.2023
Ukrainian army destroys 610 invaders, 4 tanks, 14 artillery systems, 12 armored vehicles over day

Ukrainian army destroys 610 invaders, 4 tanks, 14 artillery systems, 12 armored vehicles over day

11:04 09.05.2023
Over May 9, enemy attacks Ukraine with sea, air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminates 23 out of 25 enemy targets – Zaluzhny

Over May 9, enemy attacks Ukraine with sea, air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminates 23 out of 25 enemy targets – Zaluzhny

19:08 08.05.2023
Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

11:53 08.05.2023
Zaluzhny informs Bundeswehr's inspector general on upcoming counteroffensive

Zaluzhny informs Bundeswehr's inspector general on upcoming counteroffensive

11:00 02.05.2023
Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

10:31 01.05.2023
Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

13:18 27.04.2023
Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

12:26 21.04.2023
Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

AFU kills 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs destroyed over day – General Staff

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Decision of Vilnius NATO summit should be one that will work – Zelenskyy

LATEST

War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross provide services in occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

AFU Air Force eliminate six Shahed attack UAVs, two reconnaissance drones – Air Force

AFU kills 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs destroyed over day – General Staff

Russia denies IAEA access to occupied Zaporizhia TPP – Grossi's statement

Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

Shmyhal, IMF European Department's director discuss Fund's role in Ukraine's reconstruction

AD
AD
AD
AD