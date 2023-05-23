Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny congratulated the marines on their professional holiday.

"Thank you to the Ukrainian marines for their professionalism, fortitude and endurance. You are courageously defending our state from the Russian invaders, performing the most difficult tasks on land, at sea and in the air. ‘Always layal!’ Happy Ukrainian Marine Corps Day!" he wrote on the Telegram channel.

In Ukraine, on May 23, the professional holiday of the servicemen of the Marine Corps of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is celebrated.