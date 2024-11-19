Poroshenko sends more than UAH 62 bln to help the army

More than UAH 6.2 billion have been sent by Poroshenko's team to help the Armed Forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Currently, the main priorities of the Poroshenko Foundation are to provide the Armed Forces with drones, electronic warfare equipment and equipment for the construction of fortifications. Some 40,254 FPV drones have already been transferred to the troops. For the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 1,822 Mavics and Mavic 3T drones and 350 Autel drones were purchased. Tens of thousands of grenade launchers have been delivered to be dropped from drones.

Hundreds of trucks, dozens of tractors, night vision devices, Archer sniper sights, hundreds of Starlinks, thousands of digital radio stations, dozens of buses, and other equipment have been purchased for the military. In particular, 414 DAF military trucks were purchased for the needs of the front, which, after maintenance and re-equipment, entered the troops.

A large contract is being executed for the supply of Poseidon UAV complexes to the army, 101 "birds" have already been transferred to the AFU brigades, as well as mobile control points. The military received a batch of Matrice 30T drones, Valkyrie, Shark, Stork UAVs, 40 Vampire hexacopters and Heavy Shot bombers.

Some 428 ATVs were handed over to the military to evacuate the wounded and perform other logistical tasks. To transport powerful artillery installations and tanks, the AFU received two of the largest Oshkosh tank tractors. Twenty-two powerful FODEN trucks help to quickly evacuate damaged equipment from the battlefield and deliver it for restoration.

To protect the military, serial production has been established and 3,000 individual detectors of unmanned aerial vehicles Vanilla Sugar have already been manufactured. Also, the military is supplied with multi-band trench electronic warfare systems Shatro, 340 units have already been transferred.

Since the beginning of 2024, 100 excavators have been purchased for the construction of defensive structures, 60 of them are already helping the military build fortifications. Some 10,870 tires were transferred to the front for military vehicles.

The Poroshenko Foundation, together with volunteers, produced 223 bath and laundry complexes, which were transferred to various brigades to provide comfortable conditions for military personnel who go on short rest from the front line.

In addition, more than 80 car repair shops and tire shops, dozens of mobile command and staff modules were handed over to the military. Forty motorboats were handed over to the units of the Marine Corps and Special Operations Forces.

Starting in the autumn of 2023, Poroshenko invested more than UAH 200 million in the production of unique systems for countering Ai-Petri SV technical intelligence, which have been successfully tested and are already being used in the Armed Forces, covering a thousand kilometers of the line of engagement.

Poroshenko's enterprises have paid UAH 20 billion in taxes, including VAT, to the budget during this time.

In general, the Poroshenko Foundation has provided assistance to more than 200 military units - brigades, regiments and battalions during this time. Two thirds of the projects are related to the supply of weapons, the strengthening of air defense and the construction of fortifications and have not yet been disclosed for security reasons.

As the leader of European Solidarity noted while speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, in this war it is being decided whether the Ukrainian state will continue to exist, whether the Ukrainian people will remain. "There is still a lot of work on the shoulders of the people, volunteers, donors and benefactors. During these thousand days, our team made 140 marches to the front - not to take selfies, but to provide soldiers with FPV, electronic warfare, armored vehicles, means of countering technical intelligence and all that the state did not give. The state must fulfill its functions to motivate a warrior, arm a warrior, provide a warrior and ensure our victory," Poroshenko stressed.

He cautioned that now it is critically important to concentrate and change the situation. "The parliament should make a coalition of national unity. The parliament should make a government of national unity, which will finally work for defense, for the Armed Forces," Poroshenko stressed.