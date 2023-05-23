Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has called on the foreign ministers of the member states of the European Union to accelerate the supply of ammunition and weapons, as well as work on approving a new tranche of military assistance for Ukraine.

He said this in Brussels on Monday at the end of the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, speaking about the discussion of the Ukrainian issue.

Borrell stressed that the success and extent of Ukraine’s defence depends not only on the bravery of their soldiers and their people, but also on the pace of ammunition and weapons, in this regard, our military support has to continue, has to increase, has to be extended [with] more air defence systems. This will make “a real difference in the battlefield.”

“This is crucial for Ukrainians to be able to defend their territory and their sovereignty. I stressed that every day of delay in our deliveries has to be measured in human lives. It is not a matter of money. It is a matter of people being killed, of soldiers being killed or wounded. I urge all the Ministers to speed up the delivery and to participate in the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine and to finalise the work for the next tranche of the European Peace Facility (EPF),” the head of the EU diplomacy said.

Borrell also said that the ministers discussed the situation on the battlefield, but also “how to end this war.” “Everybody wants the war to finish. The only one that looks willing to continue the war is Putin. No one wishes peace more than Ukraine, and that is why we support the Ukrainians’ initiative, President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s initiative, for a just peace,” he said.

“No one who is really interested in peace can put the victim and the aggressor at the same level. I have to address this message to all leaders around the world who, yes, they are very interested in peace, but they continue to put the victim and the aggressor at the same level. And this brings a peace which is not a fair and just peace that could ensure the rights of the Ukrainian people,” Borrell is convinced.

In addition, according to the head of European diplomacy, during the meeting, the ministers discussed the 11th package of sanctions, which is aimed at stopping the possibility of circumventing existing ones. “We have to cut the circuits of circumventing sanctions because otherwise the sanctions are being weakened,” he said.

Borrell also said that by now the auxiliary mission had already trained 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and another 15,000 would be trained by the end of the year.

When asked about the situation with Hungary blocking a new tranche from the European Peace Fund, he said: “We have to do everything we can in order to make the next package of military support to Ukraine being approved.” “If one Member State has a difficulty, let us discuss about it – that is what we are going to do. And my role is to talk with everybody in order to try to look for solutions. Until now, we have been able to find solutions for everyone, for every tranche of military support, and I am sure we will be able to continue doing the same thing,” Borrell added.