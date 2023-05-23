Facts

10:44 23.05.2023

Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

3 min read
Borrell: I urge all Ministers to speed up delivery, participate in joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, finalise work for next tranche

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has called on the foreign ministers of the member states of the European Union to accelerate the supply of ammunition and weapons, as well as work on approving a new tranche of military assistance for Ukraine.

He said this in Brussels on Monday at the end of the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, speaking about the discussion of the Ukrainian issue.

Borrell stressed that the success and extent of Ukraine’s defence depends not only on the bravery of their soldiers and their people, but also on the pace of ammunition and weapons, in this regard, our military support has to continue, has to increase, has to be extended [with] more air defence systems. This will make “a real difference in the battlefield.”

“This is crucial for Ukrainians to be able to defend their territory and their sovereignty. I stressed that every day of delay in our deliveries has to be measured in human lives. It is not a matter of money. It is a matter of people being killed, of soldiers being killed or wounded. I urge all the Ministers to speed up the delivery and to participate in the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine and to finalise the work for the next tranche of the European Peace Facility (EPF),” the head of the EU diplomacy said.

Borrell also said that the ministers discussed the situation on the battlefield, but also “how to end this war.” “Everybody wants the war to finish. The only one that looks willing to continue the war is Putin. No one wishes peace more than Ukraine, and that is why we support the Ukrainians’ initiative, President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s initiative, for a just peace,” he said.

“No one who is really interested in peace can put the victim and the aggressor at the same level. I have to address this message to all leaders around the world who, yes, they are very interested in peace, but they continue to put the victim and the aggressor at the same level. And this brings a peace which is not a fair and just peace that could ensure the rights of the Ukrainian people,” Borrell is convinced.

In addition, according to the head of European diplomacy, during the meeting, the ministers discussed the 11th package of sanctions, which is aimed at stopping the possibility of circumventing existing ones. “We have to cut the circuits of circumventing sanctions because otherwise the sanctions are being weakened,” he said.

Borrell also said that by now the auxiliary mission had already trained 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and another 15,000 would be trained by the end of the year.

When asked about the situation with Hungary blocking a new tranche from the European Peace Fund, he said: “We have to do everything we can in order to make the next package of military support to Ukraine being approved.” “If one Member State has a difficulty, let us discuss about it – that is what we are going to do. And my role is to talk with everybody in order to try to look for solutions. Until now, we have been able to find solutions for everyone, for every tranche of military support, and I am sure we will be able to continue doing the same thing,” Borrell added.

Tags: #borrell

MORE ABOUT

19:20 22.05.2023
Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

13:02 05.05.2023
Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

19:15 27.04.2023
Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

16:03 24.04.2023
Decision on EUR 1 bln for purchase of ammunition to Ukraine to be approved in coming days – Borrell

Decision on EUR 1 bln for purchase of ammunition to Ukraine to be approved in coming days – Borrell

17:36 23.03.2023
Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

Threats of Russian high-ranking reps against ICC unacceptable – Borrell

11:08 21.03.2023
Borrell: ICC arrest warrant puts Putin in completely different position with respect to intl community

Borrell: ICC arrest warrant puts Putin in completely different position with respect to intl community

18:18 20.03.2023
Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

10:02 20.03.2023
Due to ICC arrest warrant against Putin, Borrell states: This is beginning of process of accountability, holding to account for crimes in Ukraine

Due to ICC arrest warrant against Putin, Borrell states: This is beginning of process of accountability, holding to account for crimes in Ukraine

20:12 17.03.2023
Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

20:58 09.03.2023
Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

AFU kills 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs destroyed over day – General Staff

Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

Borrell urges Ukraine to carry out reforms necessary for EU accession, not to miss ‘unique chance’

LATEST

War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

Zaluzhny congratulates Ukrainian marines on their professional holiday

Mobile medical teams of Ukrainian Red Cross provide services in occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

AFU Air Force eliminate six Shahed attack UAVs, two reconnaissance drones – Air Force

AFU kills 480 occupiers; one helicopter, four tanks, 40 artillery systems, 34 UAVs destroyed over day – General Staff

Russia denies IAEA access to occupied Zaporizhia TPP – Grossi's statement

Security issue of entire Middle East region cannot be resolved without de–occupation of Crimea – Danilov

Shmyhal, IMF European Department's director discuss Fund's role in Ukraine's reconstruction

AD
AD
AD
AD