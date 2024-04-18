Facts

14:18 18.04.2024

Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

2 min read
Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said EU member states should take Patriot air defense systems from their barracks and send them to Ukraine. He urged to make relevant decisions in the coming days.

The head of the European diplomacy said this at a press conference on Capri, Italy, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting.

"They have, but not only the United States. We cannot only rely on the United States. We have to take our responsibility and stop saying: 'Oh, yes, the United States will do [it]'. We have to do [it]. We have Patriots, we have anti-missiles systems. We have to take them from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send [them] to Ukraine where the war is raging. I am sure we will be doing that, but it has to be done quickly," he said, when asked whether he expected that the United States would provide Ukraine more Patriot systems.

The Western countries – Japan, Canada, United States, plus Europe – "have to take quicker decisions in order to support Ukraine more," Borrell said.

"Because we cannot afford Putin's victory in Ukraine. And Ukrainians are fighting, but they need arms. They need arms and we have to provide them much quicker," he said.

According to Borrell, that is the call he made to the EU Ministers of Defense.

"In the following days, concrete decisions have to be taken in order to send to Ukraine more air defense. Otherwise, the electricity system in Ukraine will be destroyed. And no country can fight without having electricity – at home, in the factories, on the frontline, for everything," he said.

Tags: #patriot #borrell

MORE ABOUT

10:02 08.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Now Patriots belong precisely in Ukraine, so that later they will not have to be used along entire NATO eastern flank

Zelenskyy: Now Patriots belong precisely in Ukraine, so that later they will not have to be used along entire NATO eastern flank

18:02 04.04.2024
Kuleba calls on US partners to find ways to provide additional Patriot systems as soon as possible

Kuleba calls on US partners to find ways to provide additional Patriot systems as soon as possible

18:36 03.04.2024
Kuleba urges partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as ‘it’s only matter of political will’

Kuleba urges partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, as ‘it’s only matter of political will’

17:39 27.03.2024
SAMP/T, Patriot systems can down Russia's Zircon-type missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

SAMP/T, Patriot systems can down Russia's Zircon-type missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

14:28 26.03.2024
Kuleba calls on West to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, incl. for soldiers on frontline

Kuleba calls on West to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, incl. for soldiers on frontline

20:50 25.03.2024
Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

11:47 20.03.2024
Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

11:32 20.03.2024
Borrell sends proposal to EU states to use income from Russian immobilised assets to support Ukraine

Borrell sends proposal to EU states to use income from Russian immobilised assets to support Ukraine

09:21 19.03.2024
Foreign ministers of EU member states unable to make decision on using revenues from immobilized Russian assets in interests of Ukraine

Foreign ministers of EU member states unable to make decision on using revenues from immobilized Russian assets in interests of Ukraine

17:48 18.03.2024
Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

Polish farmers resume blocking roads at Krakovets and Shehyni BCPs – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Russian saboteurs, preparing attacks on military aid delivery routes to Ukraine, arrested in Germany

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

Polish farmers resume blocking roads at Krakovets and Shehyni BCPs – State Border Guard Service

Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

Canada to provide additional support package to Ukraine in 2024 – Ambassador

Dotsenko: URCS shares experience acquired during war with international partners

Russia destroys more than 20 URCS offices, warehouses during war – Dotsenko

AD
AD
AD
AD