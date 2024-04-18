Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said EU member states should take Patriot air defense systems from their barracks and send them to Ukraine. He urged to make relevant decisions in the coming days.

The head of the European diplomacy said this at a press conference on Capri, Italy, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting.

"They have, but not only the United States. We cannot only rely on the United States. We have to take our responsibility and stop saying: 'Oh, yes, the United States will do [it]'. We have to do [it]. We have Patriots, we have anti-missiles systems. We have to take them from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send [them] to Ukraine where the war is raging. I am sure we will be doing that, but it has to be done quickly," he said, when asked whether he expected that the United States would provide Ukraine more Patriot systems.

The Western countries – Japan, Canada, United States, plus Europe – "have to take quicker decisions in order to support Ukraine more," Borrell said.

"Because we cannot afford Putin's victory in Ukraine. And Ukrainians are fighting, but they need arms. They need arms and we have to provide them much quicker," he said.

According to Borrell, that is the call he made to the EU Ministers of Defense.

"In the following days, concrete decisions have to be taken in order to send to Ukraine more air defense. Otherwise, the electricity system in Ukraine will be destroyed. And no country can fight without having electricity – at home, in the factories, on the frontline, for everything," he said.