Facts

09:21 19.03.2024

Foreign ministers of EU member states unable to make decision on using revenues from immobilized Russian assets in interests of Ukraine

2 min read
Foreign ministers of EU member states unable to make decision on using revenues from immobilized Russian assets in interests of Ukraine

The foreign ministers of the European Union member states could not come to a consensus on the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets in the interests of Ukraine.

This follows from the words spoken by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, at a press conference held in Brussels on Monday at the end of the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs.

“There is an issue in itself, which is the legal basis and the financial consequences of seizing not the assets, but the revenues generated by these assets in exceptional circumstances. I cannot say that anyone was opposing but they wanted to have a concrete proposal in order to carefully study the legal basis. I understand [that]. We live in a state of law, we cannot take arbitrary measures. The decisions that we take have to be supported by international law or be compatible with international law. Some Member States want to study carefully the text that will be presented to them in a couple of days,” Borrell said.

He reiterated that it was not about the frozen assets themselves, but the revenues from them, “in order to put aside, now the issue is to take it and to use it for the benefit of Ukraine.” “So, after the discussion today, I have seen there is strong support. There are some Member States that want to have more details, but there is a strong support to take the revenues [from] the windfall profits. And to use it to support Ukraine. How? Militarily, to increase the resources of the European Peace Facility, and also to support the development of the Ukrainian defence industry. I am going to table this Council decision proposal and work with the Commission to approve a Council regulation, in order for the Member States to discuss a concrete proposal before the European Union Council,” the High Representative said.

Tags: #borrell #russian_assets

MORE ABOUT

17:48 18.03.2024
Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

11:45 15.03.2024
Borrell: War outcome in Ukraine to be decided in spring-summer of 2024

Borrell: War outcome in Ukraine to be decided in spring-summer of 2024

14:44 26.02.2024
Transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to greatly weaken Putin – Zelenskyy

Transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to greatly weaken Putin – Zelenskyy

11:51 21.02.2024
EU Ambassadors agree on 13th package of Russia-related sanctions

EU Ambassadors agree on 13th package of Russia-related sanctions

10:51 08.02.2024
Umerov urges EU to speed up, increase supplies of ammunition to Ukraine

Umerov urges EU to speed up, increase supplies of ammunition to Ukraine

09:41 08.02.2024
Borrell expects EU to provide Ukraine with 1.155 mln ammunition rounds in late 2024

Borrell expects EU to provide Ukraine with 1.155 mln ammunition rounds in late 2024

20:46 07.02.2024
Borrell admires Ukraine's ability to produce drones

Borrell admires Ukraine's ability to produce drones

19:43 07.02.2024
Borrell hopes for reset of European Peace Facility by end of month

Borrell hopes for reset of European Peace Facility by end of month

19:09 07.02.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with Borrell supply of ammunition to Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses with Borrell supply of ammunition to Ukraine

13:56 07.02.2024
EU financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine reaches almost EUR 85 bln since start of full-scale war – Ukrainian PM

EU financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine reaches almost EUR 85 bln since start of full-scale war – Ukrainian PM

AD

HOT NEWS

US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA on UN Commission’s report: Russia’s recorded crimes ‘indicate scale of atrocities Europe hasn’t seen since World War II’

US Senator Graham hopes 2024 will become year when Ukrainian forces are qualitatively strengthened

US Senator Graham hopes interest-free loan to Ukraine will be popular among US Republican, Democratic lawmakers

AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD