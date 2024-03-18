Facts

17:48 18.03.2024

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

2 min read
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, commenting on the decision of the EU Council to approve the allocation of EUR 5 billion of military assistance to Ukraine, has said that the EU will continue to support Ukraine in defending against Russia, whatever it takes.

“The EU is living up to its commitments. The Ukraine Assistance Fund turns our words into action. With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to,” the press service of the EU Council quoted Borrell as saying.

The Council noted that the newly established UAF will allow the EU to further support the evolving needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the provision of both lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training.

“The UAF will seek to maximise the EU’s added value in terms of delivering more and better operational support to Ukraine, complementing EU member states’ bilateral efforts, and focusing on increased joint procurement from the European and Norwegian defence industries,” the EU Council briefed.

In parallel, the Council decided today to improve the governance rules for the facility to make them more sustainable and adapt them to the new international circumstances. “The improved governance rules will build on well-functioning national procurement structures as well as existing framework contracts, leveraging both a lead nation approach and the European Defence Agency (EDA), and including the joint procurement of the required defence equipment from the European defence industry and Norway - including small and medium sized enterprises - while allowing for flexibility in supply chains which may include operators established or with production facilities outside the EU or Norway,” the press release says.

