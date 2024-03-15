Borrell: War outcome in Ukraine to be decided in spring-summer of 2024

Securing new support for Ukraine cannot wait, given the likelihood of a new offensive by the Russian Federation, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said after meetings in Washington on March 14.

The Reuters edition quoted Borrell to journalists, who said that he had conveyed a simple message to American politicians: "Whatever has to be done, it has to be done quickly."

"It's true for us. We have to speed up. We have to increase our support, to do more and quicker. That's why we are increasing our industrial defense capacities. And it is also true for the US," Borrell said.

He added that "the next months will be decisive" for a full-scale Russian invasion against Ukraine.

"Many analysts expect a major Russian offensive this summer, and Ukraine cannot wait until the result of the next U.S. elections," the diplomat said.