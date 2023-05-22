Facts

19:56 22.05.2023

Kuleba starts tour of Africa to promote Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, support Grain from Ukraine program

Kuleba starts tour of Africa to promote Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, support Grain from Ukraine program

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba started his second tour of African countries with a visit to Morocco, the Foreign Ministry said.

"This is the first bilateral visit of a foreign minister since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries," the Foreign Ministry's press service said in a Telegram channel on Monday.

As noted, in October 2022, the first ever tour of African countries took place. Then the minister visited Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Kenya. In the autumn, the geography of the tour was limited to the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa, and now it will expand to states in all parts of the continent – from north to south.

According to the statement, the tour has three key objectives. First, to involve as many African countries as possible in the implementation of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. The second is to enlist support for the uninterrupted export of Ukrainian grain within the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the president's Grain from Ukraine program. Third, to create new opportunities for Ukrainian business.

"Under the leadership of President Zelenskyy, the course towards opening new horizons has become fundamental for our diplomacy. The head of state personally works to the maximum with the countries of Africa, Asia, and Latin America," Kuleba said.

