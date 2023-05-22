Twenty-five clashes occur in Ukraine’s east over day, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions in eastern Ukraine, where 25 military clashes took place during the day.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the towns of Bakhmut and Maryinka of Donetsk region remain in the epicenter of hostilities.

"The enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction. The battles for the town of Bakhmut continue ... In Avdiyivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on Novokaolynove and Vodiane … In Maryinka direction, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the town of Maryinka," the summary says.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in Shakhtarsk direction. In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to conduct defensive actions.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not significantly changed, no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups have been detected. In Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine.