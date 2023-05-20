Facts

16:46 20.05.2023

Russia been actively preparing for aggression against Ukraine since 2007 – Budanov

Russia been actively preparing for aggression against Ukraine since 2007 – Budanov

Since 2007, Russia began to prepare for aggression against Ukraine, in 2014 they took advantage of the opportunity, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov said.

"Russia has been actively preparing for aggression against Ukraine since 2007. In 2014, they took advantage of the moment convenient for them. And everything that follows – you saw how it moved," he said in an interview for Dmytro Komarov's special project "Year. Off-screen."

At the same time, he said if the war had not started in 2014, "it would not have changed anything."

"The war between us was inevitable," Budanov said.

