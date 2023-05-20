Facts

13:46 20.05.2023

Sullivan on aid to Ukraine: In coming months, we to work with our allies to determine when planes to be delivered, who to be delivering them, and how many

2 min read
The United States has confirmed its participation in the "coalition of fighters," National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan has said.

"Just yesterday, as you all know, President Biden informed his G7 counterparts that the United States will support a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s," he said at a briefing, according to the White House website on Saturday.

"Over the past few months, we and our allies and partners have really focused on providing Ukraine with the systems, weapon, and training that it needs to be able to conduct effective offensive operations this spring and summer. We have delivered what we promised. And now we have turned to discussions about improving the Ukrainian air force as part of our long-term commitment to Ukraine's self-defense," the National Security Adviser said.

According to him, in the coming months, the United States and allies will discuss when and in what quantity Ukraine will receive modern F-16s. "As the training [of Ukrainian pilots] unfolds in the coming months, we will work with our allies to determine when planes will be delivered, who will be delivering them, and how many," Sullivan said.

As reported, recently the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Britain agreed to work on the formation of an international coalition of fighter jets for Ukraine.

