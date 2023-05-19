Greenpeace designated as undesirable in Russia

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has designated Greenpeace as undesirable in Russia.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has decided to designate Greenpeace's activity as undesirable in the Russian territory," the Office said on Friday.

Russian prosecutors believe that "the activity of the international non-governmental non-profit organization Greenpeace International (Stichting Greenpeace Council) (Greenpeace International, Greenpeace Council foundation, Greenpeace) (the Netherlands), hereinafter referred to as the foundation, Greenpeace, poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation," it said.

"As applicable to the Russian Federation, Greenpeace's environmental activity is practically supplemented with the active promotion of a political agenda and attempts at interference in internal affairs of the country, aimed at undermining its economic fundamentals," the Office said.

"Greenpeace's activity is quite frequently associated with hindering the implementation of Russian state programs by organized information campaigns and mass public actions not coordinated with the authorities, which seek to create a negative public opinion and hinder the implementation of infrastructural and energy projects advantageous to the country," it said.

The foundation sponsors the activity of Russian entities - foreign agents, and "demands that Russian laws be amended to the detriment of the interests of our society and citizens," the Office said.

"Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation aimed at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, Greenpeace activists have been involved in anti-Russian propaganda and have been calling for further economic isolation of our country and stricter sanctions," it said.

The Russian Justice Ministry has been informed about the decision, so that it adds the relevant entry into the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activity has been designated as undesirable in Russia and publishes the respective information, the Office said.