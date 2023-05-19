Facts

16:06 19.05.2023

Trudeau announces new Canadian sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

1 min read
Trudeau announces new Canadian sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced new sanctions against Russia during a meeting of the G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Canadian media іфшв.

"Today, Canada's announcing more than 70 new sanctions focused on people who are supporting Russia's illegal military action and complicit in human rights violations," CTV News said.

Among them, some 30 people and eight companies are included in the sanctions list in connection with the "transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia." Restrictive measures will also be introduced against 17 more individuals and 18 organizations that provide military technology and developments to the Russian armed forces, family members of persons under sanctions, and others.

Tags: #canadа #sanctions_russia

MORE ABOUT

15:24 19.05.2023
G7 leaders vow to ramp up sanction pressure on Russia – statement

G7 leaders vow to ramp up sanction pressure on Russia – statement

17:57 18.05.2023
G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

G7 countries to continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine – Kishida

14:12 21.04.2023
Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

19:24 14.04.2023
All eight Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrived in Poland

All eight Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrived in Poland

14:40 14.04.2023
Canadian investors in Ukraine manage to achieve profit by late 2022 – Ambassador

Canadian investors in Ukraine manage to achieve profit by late 2022 – Ambassador

14:13 14.04.2023
Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

Canadian Ambassador on China's peace plan: We’ll follow Ukraine’s lead

13:24 14.04.2023
Canadian Ambassador: We’re pleased to see Putin's arrest warrant, expect more decisions from ICC

Canadian Ambassador: We’re pleased to see Putin's arrest warrant, expect more decisions from ICC

17:36 07.04.2023
Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

Yermak: I welcome proposal of Poland, Baltic states to include restrictions on Russia's nuclear energy in 11th EU sanction package

15:56 27.03.2023
Canadian project SURGe to provide expert support to Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

Canadian project SURGe to provide expert support to Ministry of Restoration of Ukraine

18:58 17.03.2023
upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

AD

HOT NEWS

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

Enemy trying to regain lost kilometers in Bakhmut area, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – Maliar

HACC arrests ex-head of Supreme Court convicted of bribery with bail alternative of more than UAH 107 mln

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

LATEST

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Riyadh ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukrainian settlement – Crown Prince

Reznikov: Ukraine interested in developing own defense industry, would be happy if American businesses share experience, technologies

Ukraine intends to reach agreement with Turkey on govt guarantees for quality of defense goods, works, services

Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

ICC team collecting evidence of Russian military aggression in Kherson

Enemy trying to regain lost kilometers in Bakhmut area, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – Maliar

HACC arrests ex-head of Supreme Court convicted of bribery with bail alternative of more than UAH 107 mln

U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

AD
AD
AD
AD