Trudeau announces new Canadian sanctions against Russia at G7 summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced new sanctions against Russia during a meeting of the G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Canadian media іфшв.

"Today, Canada's announcing more than 70 new sanctions focused on people who are supporting Russia's illegal military action and complicit in human rights violations," CTV News said.

Among them, some 30 people and eight companies are included in the sanctions list in connection with the "transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia." Restrictive measures will also be introduced against 17 more individuals and 18 organizations that provide military technology and developments to the Russian armed forces, family members of persons under sanctions, and others.