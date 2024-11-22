Facts

18:50 22.11.2024

Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

1 min read
Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that he has begun a working visit to Canada, where he plans to participate in the International Security Forum in Halifax and the plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"In addition, a number of bilateral meetings are planned. The visit is also intended to promote Ukraine's advancement towards NATO membership and deepen bilateral inter-parliamentary dialogue," Stefanchuk said in a statement on the Ukrainian parliament's Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the visit is being carried out "with the aim of strengthening international support for Ukraine, in particular, providing additional military-technical and financial assistance in countering Russian aggression."

Tags: #canadа #stefanchuk

MORE ABOUT

18:07 15.11.2024
Stefanchuk: It's time for strong decisions to support Ukraine

Stefanchuk: It's time for strong decisions to support Ukraine

18:46 11.11.2024
Stefanchuk, Borrell discuss Ukraine's path to full EU membership

Stefanchuk, Borrell discuss Ukraine's path to full EU membership

16:09 21.10.2024
Lithuanian-Ukrainian PA calls on parliaments of other countries to support Ukrainian Victory Plan – Stefanchuk

Lithuanian-Ukrainian PA calls on parliaments of other countries to support Ukrainian Victory Plan – Stefanchuk

14:14 18.10.2024
Canada plans to give Ukraine $47 mln in military aid, including small arms, ammo

Canada plans to give Ukraine $47 mln in military aid, including small arms, ammo

16:00 23.09.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross informs Canadian officials about organization's work in wartime

Ukrainian Red Cross informs Canadian officials about organization's work in wartime

16:32 19.09.2024
Stefanchuk: Verkhovna Rada didn't issue any permits for MP Odarchenko to travel abroad

Stefanchuk: Verkhovna Rada didn't issue any permits for MP Odarchenko to travel abroad

18:14 03.09.2024
Kamyshin, Maliuska, Strilets file resignation letters to Verkhovna Rada

Kamyshin, Maliuska, Strilets file resignation letters to Verkhovna Rada

17:10 21.08.2024
Stefanchuk: Ukraine to have right to suggest amendments to Rome Statute after its ratification

Stefanchuk: Ukraine to have right to suggest amendments to Rome Statute after its ratification

11:47 26.07.2024
Stefanchuk: I don’t know any country carrying out demobilization during war

Stefanchuk: I don’t know any country carrying out demobilization during war

10:08 26.07.2024
Holding elections during war unlikely – Stefanchuk

Holding elections during war unlikely – Stefanchuk

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

LATEST

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Mobile operators may use newly acquired 2100, 2300, 2600 MHz frequencies for 5G – regulator head

AD
AD
AD
AD