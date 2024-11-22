Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that he has begun a working visit to Canada, where he plans to participate in the International Security Forum in Halifax and the plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"In addition, a number of bilateral meetings are planned. The visit is also intended to promote Ukraine's advancement towards NATO membership and deepen bilateral inter-parliamentary dialogue," Stefanchuk said in a statement on the Ukrainian parliament's Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the visit is being carried out "with the aim of strengthening international support for Ukraine, in particular, providing additional military-technical and financial assistance in countering Russian aggression."