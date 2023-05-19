Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking on Friday at the Arab League summit, called on its participants to expand their joint experience and actions in releasing Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons.

"We have a positive experience with Saudi Arabia regarding the release of our people captured by Russia. We can expand this experience. Even if there are people here at the summit who have a different view on our land and call war by 'conflict,' I believe that we can be united in saving our people from the cages of Russian prisons," he said.

The head of state also appealed to the leaders of the Arab countries with calls to help protect the Ukrainian-Muslim community suffering from Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"For centuries, the Crimean Tatars have been and will remain an integral part of the Muslim world. But they were the first to suffer from the Russian occupation. Most of them are victims of repression in the occupied territory of Crimea," the president said.

"I believe that your nation will understand the call that we want to leave here in Jeddah. A noble call to all of you: help protect our people, including the Ukrainian Muslim community," he said.