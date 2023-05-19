All drones moving in direction of Kyiv shot down – Kyiv Military Administration

On Friday night, the occupiers attacked Kyiv with shock drones Shahed, all of them were shot down by air defense forces, there is no information about the victims and destruction, said head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko.

"The tenth air attack on the capital in 19 days of May! With an interval between the latter – less than a day. Such is the intensity of the enemy's 'air fire’ in Kyiv in May. The latest air raid siren in the capital is connected with the use of UAVs by the aggressor. According to preliminary data, the ruscists have again launched Shahed ammunition in the capital. According to the tactical review, it was an attack in several waves, with short intervals between attacks. With such tactics, the Kremlin evil is trying to exhaust our air defense, as well as psychologically influence the civilian population. They won't wait! All detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense. Strikes on Kyiv were prevented! Thanks to the defenders of the sky for the excellent work! Operational data is updated and detailed. Stay tuned for new messages," Popko informed on the Telegram channel of Kyiv City Military Administration.