Ukrainian defenders destroy 29 cruise missiles out of 30 fired at Ukraine on May 18 night

The Ukrainian Defense Forces last night destroyed 29 cruise missiles out of 30 fired by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine from all directions, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"From 21:00 on May 17 to 05:30 on May 18, 2023, the Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks from different directions. In total, 30 cruise missiles of sea, air and land-based were launched," Zaluzhny wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to Zaluzhny, 22 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were fired from strategic aviation aircraft: two Tu-160 and eight Tu-95. Six Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from ships in the Black Sea, along with two Iskander-K cruise missiles from ground-based tactical missile systems.

"The forces and means of air defense of the Air Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 29 cruise missiles," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

According to him, two shock UAVs Shahed-136/131 and two reconnaissance UAVs were also shot down.

"We remind you once again that even with the successful operation of air defense, the fragments of missiles shot down in the sky will necessarily return to earth and pose a serious threat to people's lives. During an air raid siren, observe the safety rules. Take care of yourself and your family," Zaluzhny stressed.