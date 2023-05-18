One person killed, two more injured during enemy missile hitting of industrial facility in Odesa region

One person was killed, two more were injured as a result of an enemy missile hitting an industrial facility in Odesa region on Thursday morning, said spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk.

"Odesa region. A missile attack at night: most of the enemy's missiles are shot down over the sea by Air Defense Forces. Unfortunately, there is a hit in an industrial facility: one person was killed, two were injured," he wrote on the Telegram channel.