Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday, May 17, welcomed the extension of an agreement allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea for another 60 days, The Guardian said.

"The continuation is good news for the world," Guterres told reporters.

At the same time, he said issues remain unresolved, which Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN will continue to discuss.

"Looking ahead, we hope that exports of food and fertilisers, including ammonia, from the Russian Federation and Ukraine will be able to reach global supply chains safely and predictably," the Secretary General said.

As reported, the Grain Deal was extended until July 18.