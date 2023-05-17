Facts

16:22 17.05.2023

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

1 min read
At a meeting on Wednesday, the Estonian Parliament adopted a statement in support of Ukraine's entry into NATO, some 92 deputies out of 101 voted for it.

"Together with other Baltic states, Estonia has always supported Ukraine's accession to NATO and considers it necessary to plan concrete steps for the country's accession to the alliance during the NATO summit, which will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12," the Estonian Parliament said in the statement.

According to the document, Ukraine's accession to NATO is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and security based on the rules of democratic European states.

The Estonian Parliament announced the need to formulate concrete measures at the summit in Vilnius for the rapid integration of Ukraine into NATO and to convey an invitation to Kyiv to join the alliance.

Tags: #ukraine #nato #estonia

