Supreme Court expresses distrust, prematurely terminates powers of Supreme Court’s head

The judges of the Supreme Court, at the plenum on Tuesday, expressed distrust and prematurely terminated the powers of the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev in connection with the established facts of corruption.

Some 140 judges out of 142 judges present at the plenum voted for this decision. The decision was made by secret ballot regarding the early termination of the powers of the head of the Supreme Court due to the expression of distrust.

The Plenum of the Supreme Court approved the voting results by a corresponding resolution.

The meeting was broadcast on the YouTube page of the Supreme Court.