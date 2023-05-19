Facts

13:53 19.05.2023

HACC arrests ex-head of Supreme Court convicted of bribery with bail alternative of more than UAH 107 mln

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to post a bail of UAH 107 million to former Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, convicted of bribery.

This decision was made by the Supreme Court on Thursday, partially satisfying the motion of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"The petition ... for the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention ... to partially satisfy. To apply a preventive measure against Vsevolod Kniazev ... in the form of detention in a state institution Kyiv pretrial detention center," reads the ruling of the investigating judge, announced on Thursday evening.

The term of detention is valid until July 14, 2023.

Kniazev was taken into custody in the courtroom.

At the same time, the court's decision determined an alternative preventive measure in the form of a bail in the amount of UAH 107.4 million, in case of which the suspect will leave the pretrial detention center and a number of obligations will be imposed on him: to arrive at the call of a detective or investigator, not to leave Kyiv without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or court, to refrain from communicating with other suspects, to hand over passports for traveling abroad, and to wear an electronic means of control.

The prosecutor's office asked the court for detention with an alternative to post a bail in the amount of more than UAH 150 million.

The ruling may be appealed to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

The Court announced the operative part of the decision.

The meeting was broadcast on the HACC’s YouTube page.

